Search

Advanced search

Video

New figures show scale of deaths from coronavirus among people with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 02 June 2020

New statistics show a worrying number of deaths among people with learning disabilities. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

New statistics show a worrying number of deaths among people with learning disabilities. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

More than half the people receiving care for a learning disability who died across the UK had suspected or confirmed coronavirus, new figures have revealed.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) statistics, from providers registered with the organisation, show that 386 people died between April 10 and May 15 this year, compared with 165 people in the same period last year.

And out of those 386, 206 were as a result of suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Some of the people who died included those living with autism. A total of 184 were receiving care from community-based adult social care services and 195 were from residential social care settings.

Kate Terroni, chief inspector of adult social care at the CQC, said: “We already know that people with a learning disability are at an increased risk of respiratory illnesses, meaning that access to testing could be key to reducing infection and saving lives.

“These figures also show that the impact on this group of people is being felt at a younger age range than in the wider population – something that should be considered in decisions on testing of people of working age with a learning disability.”

Tim Nicholls, head of policy at the National Autistic Society, said: “This data is really concerning, particularly what it suggests about the potential impact of coronavirus on people with a learning disability – some of whom the CQC say might be autistic. But autism isn’t a learning disability. Because of the way that this data and other data relating to coronavirus is collected, none of them give a reliable picture of what is actually happening to the 700,000 autistic people in the UK during the outbreak. We are really concerned that autistic people are being missed out and left behind.”

MORE: Another 11 Norfolk care home residents die from coronavirus

Latest Office for National Statistics figures show between January 1 and May 22, there have been 4996 deaths from all causes in Norfolk.

Of those, 407 have been related to coronavirus with the highest number taking place in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk with 131 cases across care homes, hospitals, hospices and people’s homes.

Across other areas of Norfolk, there were 75 in Breckland, 59 in Broadland, 46 in South Norfolk, 44 in North Norfolk, 35 in Great Yarmouth and 17 in Norwich.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Developers on brink of lodging plans to pave way for 4,000 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for the first phase of a masterplan to build 4,000 homes in Rackheath are due to be submitted. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warnings after Norfolk Broads “overwhelmed” by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

20 Norfolk heroin and crack supply networks smashed

This could be your door next. Norfolk police warn drug dealers in Norwich as they raid a property in Heathgate, as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

King’s Lynn owner opens Walks War Chest

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24