Spring fair cancelled over fears of spreading coronavirus

The Burnham Deepdale spring market in 2017. This year's event has been cancelled over fear of spreading the coronavirus.

A popular spring market has been cancelled with organisers saying that 'it will be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission'.

The Deepdale Spring Market and North Norfolk Coast Hygge Fair have both become the latest event in Norfolk to be called off as the virus spreads across the country.

As of 9am on Friday, there are 798 confirmed cases in the UK.

Organisers of the events said that they believe cancelling the event is 'the only sensible course of action with the impending coronavirus situation'.

A statement said: 'The event is all about touching and tasting products, so regardless of the number of sanitation stations, it will be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission.

Marjorie Dingle, secretary of the Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group.

'As a socially reasonable company we really don't feel we can be the cause of further spreading.'

Meanwhile the Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group - who provide support to members and carers - have decided to cancel all meetings until further notice.

Secretary Marjorie Dingle said: 'In view of constant government advice that we should all try to keep ourselves as safe as we can, we have decided that we would not wish to put our members in jeopardy.

'All of our members may well come into the 'at risk' category. Therefore, as a result of a discussion with out committee we have decided to cancel all our meetings until further notice.

'Please bear in mind that the government has provided the 111 number for all coronavirus enquiries.'