Search

Advanced search

Spring fair cancelled over fears of spreading coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:08 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 13 March 2020

The Burnham Deepdale spring market in 2017. This year's event has been cancelled over fear of spreading the coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Burnham Deepdale spring market in 2017. This year's event has been cancelled over fear of spreading the coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A popular spring market has been cancelled with organisers saying that 'it will be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission'.

The Deepdale Spring Market and North Norfolk Coast Hygge Fair have both become the latest event in Norfolk to be called off as the virus spreads across the country.

As of 9am on Friday, there are 798 confirmed cases in the UK.

Organisers of the events said that they believe cancelling the event is 'the only sensible course of action with the impending coronavirus situation'.

A statement said: 'The event is all about touching and tasting products, so regardless of the number of sanitation stations, it will be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission.

Marjorie Dingle, secretary of the Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: Bill SmithMarjorie Dingle, secretary of the Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group. Picture: Bill Smith

'As a socially reasonable company we really don't feel we can be the cause of further spreading.'

Meanwhile the Norfolk and Norwich Liver Group - who provide support to members and carers - have decided to cancel all meetings until further notice.

Secretary Marjorie Dingle said: 'In view of constant government advice that we should all try to keep ourselves as safe as we can, we have decided that we would not wish to put our members in jeopardy.

'All of our members may well come into the 'at risk' category. Therefore, as a result of a discussion with out committee we have decided to cancel all our meetings until further notice.

'Please bear in mind that the government has provided the 111 number for all coronavirus enquiries.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flights from Norwich Airport cancelled due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

It’s ON! King’s Lynn Town fixtures get the go-ahead

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey
Drive 24