Home Secretary pledges support for victims isolated with domestic abusers

PUBLISHED: 08:29 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 29 March 2020

'My message to every potential victim is simple: we have not forgotten you,' said Home Secretary Priti Patel. Picture: Phil Morley

Domestic abuse victims who are isolated with their abusers during the coronavirus lockdown will not be forgotten, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

Ms Patel told the Mail on Sunday she was aware that home is not a “safe haven” for everyone and pledged that domestic abusers will be punished for their crimes.

She said: “I am acutely aware that the necessary guidelines about social distancing and self-isolation may leave the victims of hidden crime, such as domestic abuse and child sexual abuse, feeling especially isolated, vulnerable and exposed.

“And now schools are closed, millions of children are spending more time online than they otherwise would have and may be even more vulnerable to online predators.

“My message to every potential victim is simple: we have not forgotten you and we will not let you down. And my message to every perpetrator is equally simple: you will not get away with your crimes.”

Ms Patel’s comments come days after the Duchess of Cornwall urged potential domestic violence victims in isolation with their abusers to seek help if needed.

“If this is your situation, or you are worried about someone else, I want you to know that you are not alone,” Camilla said via her official Clarence House Twitter account.

“Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic violence charities. Please stay safe and get help.”

Recent evidence from China suggests that rates of domestic abuse have trebled in areas under quarantine because of the pandemic.

