SURVEY: How has the coronavirus outbreak affected you?
PUBLISHED: 11:39 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 20 May 2020
Archant
It’s no exaggeration to say coronavirus has affected almost every aspect of our lives.
Life as we know it – from careers, to social lives, to the way we spend time with family and friends – has changed in a way no-one could have predicted a few months ago.
That’s why the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News have created our Norfolk Coronavirus Survey.
We want to know what your lives look like now and how the Covid-19 outbreak has affected you.
We want to know what you’ve been through and where you stand on the key issues.
Please take part in our Norfolk Coronavirus Survey. You can choose to leave your details or fill it in anonymously.
