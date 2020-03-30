Search

New £74,000 community fund launched to help those in need

PUBLISHED: 17:21 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 30 March 2020

East Suffolk Council's headquarters. Picture: Thomas Chapman

East Suffolk Council's headquarters. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

As part of East Suffolk Council’s response to the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable residents, a new community fund of more than £70,000 has been launched.

Helping to support those in need, the East Suffolk Council leader, Steve Gallant, and Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism have agreed to allocate £1,000 from each of the 54 ward councillors’ 2020/21 Enabling Communities Budgets towards an East Suffolk Covid-19 Community Fund. In addition, each of the eight Community Partnership areas in the district has allocated £2,500 to the fund to tackle social isolation in relation to the current crisis.

Totalling £74,000, the fund will enable community groups and organisations to mobilise support for those residents who are most at need as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Further information on applying for the Covid-19 Community Fund is available at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-funds

