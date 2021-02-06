Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods

Published: 1:27 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM February 6, 2021

Coronavirus rates continue to fall across most parts of Norfolk and Waveney. Colours on the map show cases per 100,000 over the seven days up to January 31. Key: purple 400-799; dark blue 200-399; light blue 100-199; dark green 50-99; light green 10-49. - Credit: Open Street Map / coronavirus.data.gov.uk

More than 85pc of local areas in Norfolk and north Suffolk have recorded falling coronavirus infection rates, an analysis of latest figures reveals.

Of the 124 local areas in Norfolk and Waveney classed as MSOAs - which are parts of towns or cities or groups of villages which on average have a population of around 8,000 - 103 have seen decreased Covid-19 cases in the week ending on January 31.

Just 18 local areas saw an increase in coronavirus rates over the same period, and two areas recorded no change from the previous week.

One MSOA, Holt and Weybourne, even dropped below a total of three cases for the first time.

It comes as the region’s vaccine roll-out continues apace, with 91pc of over 80s in Norfolk and Waveney having received at least their first dose of vaccine.





Norfolk’s seven-day average has fallen further to 263.9 in the seven days to January 31, just days after it fell below the 400 mark for the first time in weeks.

But Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said now was no time to start ignoring the lockdown.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant



Dr Smith said: “It’s encouraging to see cases starting to fall across every part of Norfolk due to the national lockdown restrictions.

“We cannot be complacent – the drop is slow and numbers could quickly move the other way if we started to ease off.





You may also want to watch:

"That’s why it’s so important to keep following the rules, as challenging as that is for everyone.

“It’s really encouraging to see the roll-out of the vaccination programme, so that gives us the longer-term hope that we can slowly return to something closer to normal.”

A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccination to a patient. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus case numbers for the seven days up to January 31

Norwich - 427 cases in total, down by 218 (-33.8pc)

Bowthorpe and West Earlham, 35 cases, down by 48 (-57.8)

University and Avenues, 35 cases, down by 4 (-10.3pc)

Hellesdon North West, 17 cases, down by 24 (-58.5pc)

Hellesdon South East, 26 cases, down by 7 (-21.2pc)

Catton Grove and Airport, 59 cases, up by 1 (1.7pc)

Mile Cross, 49 cases, down by 4 (-7.7pc)

New Catton and Mousehold North, 38 cases, up by 5 (+15.2pc)

Heartsease and Pilling Park, 30 cases, down by 36 (-54.5pc)

Thorpe Hamlet and Mousehold South, 13 cases, down by 20 (-60.6pc)

City Centre West, 28 cases, down by 18 (-39.1pc)

Earlham Road and College Road, 16 cases, down by 12 (-42.9pc)

Eaton, 20 cases, down by 4 (-16.7pc)

Lakenham and Tuckswood, 34 cases, down by 12 (-26.1pc)

City Centre East, 18 cases, down by 13 (-41.9pc)

Town Close, 25 cases, down by 12 (-32.4pc)

North Norfolk - 140 cases in total, down by 76 (-35.2pc)

Wells and Blakeney, 4 cases, down by 6 (-60pc)

Walsingham and Raynham, 13 cases, up by 5 (+62.5pc)

Fakenham, 7 cases, down by 14 (-66.7pc)

Melton Constable, Briston and Little Snoring, 6 cases, down by 3 (-33.3pc)

Holt and Weybourne, fewer than three cases

Beeston Regis, Saxthorpe and Aldborough, 14 cases, up by 2 (+16.7pc)

Sheringham, 8 cases, down by 5 (-38.5pc)

Overstrand, Roughton and the Runtons, 5 cases, down by 7 (-58.3pc)

Cromer, 13 cases, down by 13 (-50pc)

Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton, 8 cases, down by 9 (-52.9pc)

Felingham, Worstead and Happisburgh, 10 cases, down by 8 (-44.4pc)

North Walsham, 24 cases, down by 4 (-14.3pc)

Stalham and Sea Palling, 16 cases, up by 3 (+23.1pc)

Hoveton, Horning and Potter Heigham, 10 cases, down by 5 (-33.3pc)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 463 cases in total, down by 135 (-22.6pc)

Brancaster, Burnham Market and Docking: 9 cases, no change

Hunstanton, 27 cases, up by 8 (+42.1pc)

Heacham and Snettisham: 39 cases, up by 2 (+5.4pc)

Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham: 13 cases, down by 2 (-13.3pc)

Wotton: 15 cases, down by 6 (-28.6pc)

North Lynn, 44 cases, down by 5 (-10.2pc)

Gaywood North Bank: 37 cases, down by 4 (-9.8pc)

Wootton, 15 cases, down by 6 (-28.6pc)

Fairstead and Springwood, 34 cases, down by 9 (-20.9pc)

Gaywood Chase and Old Gaywood, 26 cases, down by 2 (-6.5pc)

Town, South Lynn and West Lynn, 48 cases, down by 10 (-17.2pc)

Watlington, Wiggenhall and Terrington St John, 13 cases, down by 17 (-56.7pc)

Terrington and Clenchwarton, 19 cases, down by 4 (-17.4pc)

West Winch, Marham and Shouldham, 24 cases, down by 12 (-33.3pc)

Stoke Ferry, Hilgay and Wimbotsham, 16 cases, up by 2 (+14.3pc)

Southery, Feltwell and Hockwold, 11 cases, down by 1 (-8.3pc)

Grimston, Gayton and East Winch, 13 cases, down by 29 (-69pc)

Downham Market, 37 cases, down by 12 (-24.5pc)

Broadland - 305 cases total, down by 181 (-37.2pc)

Reepham, Cawston and Lenwade, 15 cases, down by 9 (-37.5pc)

Aylsham, 16 cases, down by 26 (-61.9pc)

Coltishall, Buxton and Frettenham, 4 cases, down by 12 (-75pc)

Wroxham, Rackheath and the Plumsteads, 17 cases, down by 7 (-29.2pc)

Horsford, Hainford and Hevingham, 18 cases, down by 9 (-33.3pc)

Taverham, 42 cases, up by 1 (+2.4pc)

Drayton and Thorpe Marriot, 20 cases, down by 4 (-16.7pc)

Sprowston Central, 15 cases, down by 8 (-34.8pc)

Sprowston East, 25 cases, down by 10 (-28.6pc)

Old Catton, 17 cases, down by 6 (-26.1pc)

Blofield, Lingwood and Upton, 6 cases, down by 10 (-62.5pc)

Brundall and Cantley, 10 cases, down by 4 (-28.6pc)

Thorpe St Andrew North, 21 cases, down by 4 (-16pc)

Thorpe St Andrew South and Dussindale, 22 cases, down by 8 (-26.7pc)

Acle and Reedham, 11cases, down by 19 (-63.3pc)

Spixworth and St Faiths, 3 cases, down by 15 (-83.3pc)

South Norfolk - 293 cases in total, down by 125 (-29.9pc)

Costessey and Queens Hills, 44 cases, down by 35 (-44.3pc)

Cringleford, Little Melton and Easton, 18 cases, down by 17 (-48.6pc)

Trowse, Poringland and Stoke Holy Cross, 22 cases, down by 11 (-33.3pc)

Loddon, Surlingham and Alpington, 9 cases, down by 18 (-66.7pc)

Hingham, Morley and Barnham Broom, 9 cases, up by 2 (+28.6pc)

Hethersett, 14 cases, down by 10 (-41.7pc)

Wymondham West, 21 cases, down by 4 (-16pc)

Wymondham East and Spooner Row, 31 cases, down by 16 (-34pc)

Mulbarton, Tasburgh and Saxlingham Nethergate, 20 cases, down by 4 (-16.7pc)

Long Stratton, Carleton Rode and Tibenham, 32 cases, up by 2 (+6.7pc)

Harleston and Pulham, 7 cases, down by 4 (-36.4pc)

Scole, Dickleburgh and Bressingham, 13 cases, down by 3 (-18.8pc)

Diss and Roydon, 31 cases, down by 1 (-3.1pc)

Thurlton, Haddiscoe and Geldeston, 11 cases, down by 2 (-15.4pc)

Hempnall, Ditchingham and Wortwell, 11 cases, down by 4 (-26.7pc)

Great Yarmouth - 345 cases in total, down by 75 (-17.9pc)

Fleggburgh, Rollesby and Martham, 9 cases, down by 6 (-40pc)

Hemsby and Ormesby, 33 cases, up by 4 (+13.8pc)

Caister on Sea, 47 cases, up by 6 (+14.6pc)

Yarmouth Central and Northgate, 43 cases, down by 9 (-17.3pc)

Yarmouth North, 25 cases, down by 3 (-10.7pc)

Southtown and Cobholm, 20 cases, down by 8 (-28.6pc)

Bradwell North, 17 cases, down by 23 (-57.5pc)

Belton, 18 cases, down by 5 (-21.7pc)

Bradwell South and Hopton, 21 cases, up by 7 (+50pc)

Gorleston West, 15 cases, down by 16 (-51.6pc)

Gorleston North, 23 cases, up by 3 (+15pc)

Gorleston South and Beach, 24 cases, down by 14 (-36.8pc)

Breckland - 423 cases in total, down by 77 (-15.4pc)

Whissonsett, Litcham and Narborough, 21 cases, down by 3 (-12.5pc)

Bawdeswell, Swanton Morley and North Elmham, 52 cases, up by 38 (+271.4pc)

Dereham North and Neatherd, 20 cases, down by 28 (-58.3pc)

Dereham Central and Toftwood, 26 cases, down by 35 (-57.4pc)

Dereham West, Necton and Gressenhall, 18 cases, down by 12 (-40pc)

Swaffham, 19 cases, down by 9 (-32.1pc)

Shipdham, Bradenham and Saham Toney, 9 cases, down by 13 (-59.1pc)

Mundford, Weeting and Forest, 9 cases, down by 8 (-47.1pc)

Wayland, Ellingham and Great Hockham, 110 cases, up by 61 (+124.5pc)

Attleborough, 17 cases, down by 15 (-46.9pc)

Buckenhams and Snetterton, 13 cases, down by 1 (-7.1pc)

East Harling, Garboldisham and Kenninghall, 4 cases, down by 10 (-71.4pc)

Thetford South, 7 cases, down by 21 (-75pc)

Thetford North, 17 cases, down by 2 (-10.5pc)

Thetford Central and East, 31 cases, down by 9 (-22.5pc)

West Suffolk - 435 cases in total, down by 126 (-26.8pc)

Lakenheath, 6 cases, down by 1 (-14.3pc)

Brandon, 16 cases, down by 10 (-38.5pc)

East Suffolk, 372 cases in total, down by 227 (-37.9pc)

Bungay and the Saints, 13 cases, down by 6 (-31.6pc)

Worlingham and Barnby, 14 cases, no change

Beccles, 12 cases, down by 3 (-20pc)

Gunton East, Corton and Somerleyton, 10 cases, down by 5 (-33.3pc)

Carlton Colville, 7 cases, down by 8 (-53.3pc)

Oulton, 13 cases, down by 3 (-18.8pc)

Gunton West, 19 cases, down by 5 (-20.8pc)

Oulton Broad West, 9 cases, down by 13 (-59.1pc)

Normanston and Oulton Broad East, 9 cases, down by 4 (-30.8pc)

Pakefield North, 17 cases, down by 4 (-19pc)

Lowestoft Harbour and Kirkley, 13 cases, down by 1 (-7.1pc)

Lowestoft Central, 27 cases, down by 3 (-10pc)

Pakefield South and Kessingland, 15 cases, down by 20 (-57.1pc)

Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham, 3 cases, down by 10 (-76.9pc)