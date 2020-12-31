Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk

Published: 12:09 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 1:09 PM December 31, 2020

Parts of north and north-west Norfolk saw the region's biggest rise in coronavirus cases in the week up to Christmas.

New government data broken down by local area shows case numbers doubled or even tripled in parts of Norfolk and north Suffolk as cases nationally continue to surge.

The figures are relatively small, but areas that have seen the biggest percentage increase include Wells and Blakeney with 17 cases in total (up 142pc); Cromer with 16 cases (up 300pc) and Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton with 11 cases (up 450pc).

The data shows that although the virus has spread to all parts of the region, case numbers are still low in some communities and in some areas cases even appear to be decreasing.

North Norfolk District Council has said people should heed the Tier 4 guidelines around ‘staying local’ and urged them not to visit for exercise.

Sarah Bütikofer, council leader, said it was important to keep the figures in perspective.

Mrs Bütikofer said: “Any increase is unwelcome and one case is too many. When you hear these numbers they can sound enormous but many areas are starting from a very low base.

“We’re doing everything we can to put the message out to people to act responsibly, wear a mask, wash your hands and do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus.

“We’re asking people to stay local and not travel a long distance to take exercise, or particularly not to visit holiday homes.”

Mrs Bütikofer said north Norfolk had some of the worst ambulance response times in the country. “It is really important that we don’t put extra strain on the system,” she said.

The district council has closed Cromer Pier to “send a signal” that visitors were not welcome in north Norfolk while the virus was spreading so quickly.

But Mrs Bütikofer acknowledged people would come anyway and said council-run car parks would stay open to reduce the impact on on-street parking.

Other large increases were recorded in Bawdeswell, Swanton Morley and North Elmham with 14 cases (up by 366.7pc); Lowestoft Harbour and Kirkley with 14 cases (up by 250pc); Yarmouth North with 13 cases (up by 333pc) and Thetford North with eight cases (up by 300pc).



Areas that saw a decrease in case numbers included Worlingham and Barnby with three cases (down by 66.7pc); Gorleston South and Beach with 13 cases (down by 35pc) and Stalham and Sea Palling with nine cases (down by 35.7pc).

In Norwich, Hellesdon South East saw the biggest increase with 30 total cases (up by 150pc) but there was a significant decrease in University and Avenues with 14 cases (down by 33pc).



Other figures show the number of patients with the virus in the region’s hospital beds rose by 50pc in a single week - there were 3,111 Covid patients in the east of England hospitals as of December 30 - up from 2,085 the previous week.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccination programme continues apace, with Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn now joining James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and GP surgeries across the region in administering the jab.

