Coronavirus: Bus services reduce to stop people travelling

Bus services are being changed in line with the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

Bus operators are reducing services to stop the number of people travelling and to keep staff safe.

Konectbus will be running an emergency timetable from Saturday, March 28 with routes being changed to stop off at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

A host of changes will see a number of services reduce to just twice a day with some routes being completely reworked.

It said: “In line with government advice about reducing the number of people at work and travelling, particularly on public transport, we are introducing emergency timetables for routes. At this stage Sunday timetables remain unchanged.”

First Eastern Counties has introduced a revised timetable on the blue line and coastal services to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

It comes as the operator changed bus pass restrictions to allow users to travel at any time on all services.

For a full list of changes go to www.konectbus.co.uk/coronavirus and the First Eastern Counties website.