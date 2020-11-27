Reception 'bubble' sent home after two pupils test positive for coronavirus

Published: 2:02 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 2:26 PM November 27, 2020

Two reception pupils at a Norfolk primary school have tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 48 children from both reception classes at the Nelson Academy, in Downham Market, have been told to stay at home for a week.

Academy principal Sarah Wilson said: "We can confirm that we have had two positive Covid-19 test results in our Reception bubble. After consultation with the Department for Education Covid Helpline, it was decided that the reception bubble should isolate at home until Thursday, December 3, as a precautionary measure.

"Teaching staff have been providing all children with online lessons and remote learning activities as well as undertaking wellbeing checks. Where required, we have also been working with the Department for Education to provide laptops to those children who are eligible.

"The academy has a thorough Covid risk assessment in place and additional cleaning is undertaken as a matter of course, but both classrooms have undergone a deep clean. We have had no additional positive cases reported during this period and we look forward to welcoming all children back into school next week."