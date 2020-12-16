More primary school pupils and staff told to isolate after teacher tests positive

Published: 9:35 AM December 16, 2020

Sixty more pupils and six staff members have been told to isolate after a primary school teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes three days after 115 children and 15 staff from Gaywood Primary in King's Lynn were told to stay at home after a pupil tested positive.

Headteacher Neil Mindham said it was "highly unlikely" the cases are related due to the time gaps involved.



"I would like to thank our parents for the fantastic support we have received over the past few days," he said. "We are grateful for all the support from our families, staff and pupils, particularly in following guidance sent home and for helping with remote learning.



"We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines and we are continuing to work with Public Health England and Norfolk County Council.”

Lessons at home will continue each day for those isolating with daily English, Maths and foundation subjects from Gaywood Primary's curriculum.



Mr Mindham added: "The rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well."



Parents have also been reminded what the most common symptoms of coronavirus are, what they can do if their child exhibits them and how they and their children can help to stop the virus spreading.