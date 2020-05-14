Search

‘30,000 dead & you’re having a picnic?’: mystery artist hits town

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 14 May 2020

Art work about the coronavirus lockdown has been appearing around Cromer. Picture: Artist

Archant

A mystery artist has been leaving thought-provoking pieces across a seaside town as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Messages have been appearing around Cromer with messages of “so you can clap but you can’t just stay inside?” and “30,000 dead & you’re having a picnic?”.

The pieces can be found on the Esplanade, near the Red Lion pub, on the Promenade, near North Lodge Park, and another near the Henry Blogg Museum.

The artist said: “I live in the town and every time the weather would get good there would be this huge influx of visitors to the town.

“I don’t have a garden so my only way of exercise has been on the beach but when town visitors increased it became difficult to use the spaces.

“All my work is politically based so I wasn’t shy about making a statement with the work but my main aim was to get different responses from people.

“I have found it funny seeing the demographics where I have touched a nerve. I was looking at who was responding in support tend to be more young people and the ones who were getting angry seem to be a lot older.”

The works were painted onto paper at the artist’s home before using flour and water to paste it to the walls.

They said: “I find it funny how there has been a consistent assumption that the artist is a boy, with posts saying ‘he’ but there is nothing to base it on.

“There is nothing there to show who it could be.

“I like the angry comments because they say it’s ironic as I have put them up during the lockdown but I installed them in the early hours of the morning on my own. It was before the lockdown was lifted too.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the debates, the whole thing is I wanted to get public criticism of it, and the arguments have given me a complete discussion of the work and as they didn’t know who it was they aren’t holding back either.”

