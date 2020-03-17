Search

Advanced search

Opinion

It’s okay not to be okay right now - but there will be a finish line

PUBLISHED: 16:07 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 17 March 2020

Give someone a call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/dramalens

Give someone a call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/dramalens

Getty Images/iStockphoto/dramalens

Editor David Powles tries to make sense of what the next three months may bring.

Where on earth to start with everything that’s going on right now?

If you are anything like me then I would imagine that darn virus (I’m going to attempt this column without mentioning the rotter’s name) is pretty much consuming your every waking thought.

Being brutally honest, I can’t be the only one who feels a wave of sadness wash over them upon waking first thing and remembering all of the many challenges we’re all facing right now.

Thankfully those thoughts are quickly put to one side once I’ve caught up with the news, fed the kids, chatted with the wife and got on with the busyness of the day.

Who else will also be familiar with that wiped out feeling come the evening, when the weight of all those heavy personal decisions we’re all making start to take their toll?

Of course, being editor of this newspaper I’m surrounded by the blasted thing, so maybe my experience isn’t quite the same as others.

We’re all being told to take the odd break from the news every now and then - and that should apply as much to my team and I as it does everyone.

Nevertheless, at varying levels and in many different ways, I think we’re all struggling to comprehend and make sense of what’s going in the world at the moment.

And after the announcement earlier this week, we’re all thinking up our battle plan to get through.

I’d compare the next few months with the task of running the toughest marathon. Everyone in the marathon is going through their own internal battle, but that doesn’t mean we don’t make sure others are okay or encourage them to get to the end.

And making sure everyone is okay and reminding them we will get to the end of this torrid time is the main message I want to get across in this column.

We’ve launched our Here to Help campaign with the primary aim of people finding physical solutions to physical problems. Can you pick up someone’s groceries or prescription, walk their dog or cut their grass?

But we must not neglect the mental challenge we’re all facing at the moment, whether that’s through loneliness that’s about to get starker, anxiety that’s only going to grow or depression that might just sink to new lows.

If I, as someone who counts themselves lucky enough to not suffer from mental ill health, feel like this then we all need to keep a bit of a closer eye (from a safe distance of course) on those who do struggle.

Put in a phone call, drop them an email, make a moment for some Facetime, maybe even write someone a letter, knowing the effort you’ve put in to do that could brighten up their day. And if you are suffering, for goodness sakes please don’t do it alone. Talk to someone.

I’d also recommend every single one of us tries to find the light at the end of the tunnel. How can you turn the next 12 weeks into a positive? It could be spruce up the garden, paint that ugly wall or maybe even just play more with the kids, safe in the knowledge there’s nothing to rush for.

Try to remember people have been through even worse times than this and still come out of the other side.

In even the most toughest of marathons, there’s always a finish line.

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority

Last Brasserie closes with ‘immediate effect’ due to coronavirus

The Last Bar and Brasserie has closed temporarily with 'immediate effect' due to coronavirus. Pictture: Newman Associates

Center Parcs announces month-long shut down due to coronavirus

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24