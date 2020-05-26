Search

Another 11 Norfolk care home residents die from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:02 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 26 May 2020

The latest ONS and CQC coronavirus death figures have been released.. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk care homes has increased by 11 in the last week, new figures have shown.

Provisional figures collated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed there were a further 11 deaths in care homes between May 15 and May 22.

That took the total number of recorded deaths in care homes of people with coronavirus to 112 since April 10, the first day the CQC was able to distinguish whether a death involved COVID-19.

A further 16 deaths in Suffolk took the total there to 151.

In England there were 1,230 new coronavirus related deaths in the week up to May 22 according to the CQC.

In weekly figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the lowest number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the last six weeks, with 3,810 deaths mentioning coronavirus - accounting for 26.1pc of all deaths in that week.

There were 42,173 deaths which involved coronavirus up to May 15 (registered up to May 23) in England & Wales compared to the government’s daily figures of 31,944 at the same stage.

The ONS added due to the early May Bank Holiday on May 8, next week’s report would allow a “better assessment” of trends in the number of all cause deaths and deaths relating to the virus.

The weekly figures counts deaths where COVID-19, including suspected cases, was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location.

Of deaths involving COVID-19 registered up to Week 20, 65.1pc occurred in hospital, with the remainder mainly occurring in care homes (28.3pc), private homes (4.6pc) and hospices (1.3pc).

The ONS figures also showed for the latest recording period, the proportion of deaths occurring in care homes decreased to 30.6% while deaths involving COVID-19 as a percentage of all deaths in care homes decreased to 37.2%

In Norfolk, 370 coronavirus deaths have been recorded by Norfolk’s local authorities since the start of the pandemic, of which 262 have occurred in hospitals, 93 in care homes, nine in hospices, five in private homes and one elsewhere.

