News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Coronation Street star's surprise message to Norfolk care team

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM April 17, 2021   
Actor Will Mellor during his video message to Manorcourt Care 

Actor Will Mellor during his video message to Manorcourt Care - Credit: The Viral Group Team

There was a welcome surprise for staff at a Norfolk care company as they received a special message of thanks from a popular TV soap star.

Manorcourt Homecare, which has services in Norwich, Dereham, Swaffham, Watton, Griston, Attleborough and Thetford, were praised by Coronation Street actor Will Mellor. 

The actor, who has also appeared in Hollyoaks, White Van Man and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, showed his appreciation to staff after being approached by Dereham care coordinator Calais Roberts. 

Her request to get a shout out for her 15 colleagues was granted through the Viral Group Team after she had written to say an outbreak of Covid in the Dereham area in late January had made it "an extremely difficult and emotional time" for all her carers.

In the video message, Mr Mellor says: "I have got a message for all the carers at Manorcourt care. It's from Calais Roberts and she just wants to let you know how much you are all appreciated and thank you for all the work you do and have been doing. 

You may also want to watch:

"I know it's been tough up in Norfolk towards the end of January with Covid and all that, and it's been an emotional time so I just want to say how much you are all appreciated." 

He went on to praise the Norfolk company's manager Jeni Cawkill for her efforts and told the staff to keep up their good work. 

Most Read

  1. 1 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
  2. 2 'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror
  3. 3 Man dies after 'industrial incident' at farm
  1. 4 Mental health hospital owed £2m to staff and creditors when it shut
  2. 5 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  3. 6 Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'
  4. 7 Hospital to close with loss of 120 jobs
  5. 8 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
  6. 9 Tributes to 'well-known, well-liked, well-respected' King's Lynn fan
  7. 10 Smokehouse to be showcased on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip

Mrs Roberts said: "It was lovely to receive the message and I could not believe he did and how long it took for him to reply.

"The video has gone on Manorcourt Care's social media and everyone shared it like anything." 

Manorcourt Homecare is part of the Healthcare Home Group which provides care in residential and nursing home settings across the east and south of England.

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent.

Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
crash victoria road

Driver flees after crashing into level crossing

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus