Could you take part in a Norwich coronavirus study?

Norwich researchers are on the hunt for volunteers to take part in a study on the impact of coronavirus lifestyle changes.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) study will monitor and track how lifestyle behaviours change as a result of the lockdown and how it affects physical and mental health.

It will be investigated against the backdrop of social change, including the lifting or tightening of the measures.

It will take the form of an online survey, with questions on a range of lifestyle behaviours including physical activity, diet, sleep, smoking, drinking and drug use.

Lead researcher Dr Caitlin Notley, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “People around the world have had to change their lifestyles very quickly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to track people’s health and lifestyle behaviours over the lockdown period to help answer important questions about the overall impact of social distancing measures on health.

“We’ll be looking at the impact of changes – focusing on things like people’s mental health and wellbeing, whether we are getting enough exercise, whether people are smoking or drinking more alcohol.”

Researchers hope to publish their findings in a rapid response format to inform current decision-making, as well as future pandemic responses.

Information about participants will be taken, including their age, gender, ethnicity, weight, height and preexisting medical conditions. They will also be asked about smoking habits, alcohol consumption and mental wellbeing among other issues.

To sign up to take part in the project, click here.

