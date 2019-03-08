Search

Corner shop reopens in Norfolk village after four years

PUBLISHED: 10:26 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 04 October 2019

Narborough residents were celebrating the return of an important community asset this week, as the local village shop was reopened. Picture: Breckland Council

Residents are celebrating the return of a village shop, which closed its doors four years ago.

The shop, on Meadow Close Road, Narborough, near Swaffham, had been closed for some time after the previous owners left, but it was officially reopened as 'The Shop' with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 1.

The shop, which closed in 2015, will now be run by Paul and Robert Ellis.

Robert Ellis said: "We are absolutely thrilled to see the shop reopen and help serve our local community. The newly refurbished store, which will be open seven days-a-week, will stock all of the essentials every household needs."

Peter Wilkinson, Breckland council ward member for Nar Valley, said: "I am delighted that Narborough now has a fully operating shop back in the heart of the community.

"I was keen to see the shop return rather than remain closed or be turned into housing."

