Co-op grants £8,500 to good causes across Waveney

Projects across Waveney are celebrating after being granted a share of £8,500 by Central England Co-operative.

A wide range of groups and charities across the nation were handed grants from the Community Dividend Fund, with £40,000 going to good causes in 16 counties.

With its site now 25-years-old, martial arts group Halesworth Kuk Sool will use £5,000 to pay for a new roof for its dojo. It is hoped the work will ensure the group can continue to serve its 1,000 members for a further two-and-a-half decades.

Kevin Clouting, chairman of Halesworth Kuk Sool Won committee, said: “The generosity of Central England Co-op has stunned and humbled us all.

“The donation is breathtaking in its generosity and will allow us to carry out some major and much-needed renovations.”

Members of Lowestoft Shopmobility are also reaping the rewards after being granted £2,000 for a new mobility scooter to help them navigate around town,

Margaret Oldham, chairman of Lowestoft Shopmobility, said the new means of transport would be an important source of independence.

She said: “The scheme was formed 22 years ago to improve the quality of life for anyone with mobility impairments. Some of the older mobility scooters which we hire out can no longer be repaired, so we were delighted to receive a grant.

“This will enable us to buy a new, large pavement scooter, which will be used by our members to do their shopping independently.”

In addition, the 1st Earsham Scout Group will soon have a new access ramp for disabled youngsters to use its facilities thanks to a £1,500 grant.

The Community Dividend Fund guarantees at least 1pc of the Co-op society’s trading profit is reinvested in local communities. Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a range of applicants.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-operative, added: “We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant for the fantastic work they do in the community.

“Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how being a member and continuing to support Central England Co-op helps us as a society continue to invest and fund vital projects in the local area.”