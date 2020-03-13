Cookery book to help bereaved cook for one with personal stories of loss

Richard Hughes, from Norwich's Assembly House, actress Liza Goddard and Cooking For One creater Simon Beckett-Allen. Picture: John Bultitude Archant

Losing a loved one can alter your world massively.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Hughes, from Norwich’s Assembly House, Cooking For One creater Simon Beckett-Allen preparing a meal with Richard Hughes, from Norwich’s Assembly House. Picture: John Bultitude Richard Hughes, from Norwich’s Assembly House, Cooking For One creater Simon Beckett-Allen preparing a meal with Richard Hughes, from Norwich’s Assembly House. Picture: John Bultitude

A painful moment of the day can be mealtimes and cooking in the kitchen as memories flood back.

A new book being created in Norfolk aims to help people rediscover the joy of cooking and baking after bereavement.

Cooking For One will contain dishes ideal for those who have recently lost their partner, family member or a loved one particularly if they are not used to preparing solo dishes.

Simon and Anne Beckett-Allen, who own Norfolk-based Rosedale Funeral Home, are behind the book.

Actress Liza Goddard preparing her pitta pizza. Picture: John Bultitude Actress Liza Goddard preparing her pitta pizza. Picture: John Bultitude

Mr Beckett-Allen, whose sister died said: 'I have always found that cooking is very therapeutic when I am on my own and preparing nutritious food is a very pleasant pastime.

'We thought we would put the book together with a few stories from people explaining the journey they have gone through. They may not have the enthusiasm to cook for themselves, and this book will help with that.'

You may also want to watch:

An appeal for recipes has been launched alongside Norwich Theatre which is hosting a month of performances, workshops and activities exploring the issues around grief.

Cooking For One is being compiled in Norfolk and aims to help people rediscover the joy of cooking and baking after bereavement. Picture: John Bultitude Cooking For One is being compiled in Norfolk and aims to help people rediscover the joy of cooking and baking after bereavement. Picture: John Bultitude

Two Norfolk celebrities created their own dishes which will form part of the book.

Popular actress Liza Goddard prepared a pitta pizza. She said she was delighted to be part of the book.

'I have lost a lot of people in the last two years including my younger sister, my best friend, my mother and my husband,' she said.

'It is such an overwhelming experience and once you have been through it and come out the other side, it is very useful to help others who have been through it as death is one of the certainties of life.'

Also cooking up his recipe for a sausage and white bean casserole is acclaimed Norfolk chef Richard Hughes from Norwich's Assembly House.

His dish was in memory of his mother.

He said: 'There are lots of people who may not know where to start with cooking and they just rely on one person to cook everything for them and they are not there anymore. It can be really difficult.'

For more information go to www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk/cooking-for-one