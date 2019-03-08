Search

People enjoy tasty food, exotic costumes and energetic dancing as part of Punjab Festival

PUBLISHED: 18:41 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 30 July 2019

Locals watched a healthy Punjabi cooking demonstration and then took part in a Bollywood dance class at the Methodist church in Thetford as part of the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Locals watched a healthy Punjabi cooking demonstration and then took part in a Bollywood dance class at the Methodist church in Thetford as part of the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Families had a taste from the east as the county's Punjab festival took over Thetford Methodist Church.

The Methodist church in Thetford played host to a Punjabi cooking demonstration and a Bollywood dance class as part of the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Methodist church in Thetford played host to a Punjabi cooking demonstration and a Bollywood dance class as part of the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Festival of Norfolk and Punjab was in full swing as members of the local community had their senses tingled by exotic spices and colourful costumes.

They enjoyed demonstrations on how to cook healthy Punjabi food followed by a Bollywood and Bhangra dance workshop.

Led by the Essex Cultural Diversity Project, the festival is in homage to Thetford's connection with the Duleep Singh family, celebrating their lives and contribution to Norfolk.

Learning how to dance like a Bollywood star, a youngster at the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil DidsburyLearning how to dance like a Bollywood star, a youngster at the festival of Norfolk & Punjab. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Indi Sandhu, creative director of the festival, said: "Today we have had a cooking demonstration of Punjabi cuisine which is where the Maharaja originally came from and this is the food he would have been very used to. It's the Punjabi culture, Punjabi tradition and Punjabi cuisine and we are trying to revive that."

Safina Karmin, who led the Punjabi cooking demonstration, said: "Our region and this area has so much to offer to bring diversity together and the history is there. It's important we continue to strengthen our connection to the Duleep Singh family."

