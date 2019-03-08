Video

People enjoy tasty food, exotic costumes and energetic dancing as part of Punjab Festival

Families had a taste from the east as the county's Punjab festival took over Thetford Methodist Church.

The Festival of Norfolk and Punjab was in full swing as members of the local community had their senses tingled by exotic spices and colourful costumes.

They enjoyed demonstrations on how to cook healthy Punjabi food followed by a Bollywood and Bhangra dance workshop.

Led by the Essex Cultural Diversity Project, the festival is in homage to Thetford's connection with the Duleep Singh family, celebrating their lives and contribution to Norfolk.

Indi Sandhu, creative director of the festival, said: "Today we have had a cooking demonstration of Punjabi cuisine which is where the Maharaja originally came from and this is the food he would have been very used to. It's the Punjabi culture, Punjabi tradition and Punjabi cuisine and we are trying to revive that."

Safina Karmin, who led the Punjabi cooking demonstration, said: "Our region and this area has so much to offer to bring diversity together and the history is there. It's important we continue to strengthen our connection to the Duleep Singh family."