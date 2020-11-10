Containers and waste ablaze as ‘large amount of smoke’ sparks call out

Containers and waste ablaze were tackled by firefighters from Lowestoft South Fire Station. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter Archant

Firefighters responded after a large amount of smoke had been spotted in a coastal town.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called to tackle the blaze on Denmark Road in Lowestoft.

They responded at 2.42pm on Tuesday, November 10 following reports of “a large amount of smoke seen.”

On arrival at the scene, they discovered “multiple” brazier’s – a container used for cooking and heating – and general waste ablaze.

A brigade spokesman said: “Blue Watch (from Lowestoft South fire station) mobilised at 2.42pm to a large amount of smoke seen.

“On arrival crews extinguished a fire involving multiple brazier’s and general waste with one hose reel.”