A convoy of Ovamill vehicles escorted the family of Mark Everard to his funeral at St Nicholas church in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A convoy of work vans provided a fitting send-off at the funeral of a popular Norfolk businessman.

The service for Mark Everard, who died earlier this month, took place at 10.15am on Wednesday, December 22.

The funeral cortège, made up of Ovamill vehicles, travelled the streets from Mr Everard’s birth town of Acle, all the way to St Nicholas Church in Great Yarmouth, where a service was held.

A co-founding director of the Suffolk-based construction company, Mr Everard’s casket and the hearse it travelled in was adorned with flowers depicting the company’s windmill logo in black and white. The word "grandad" could also be seen written in bright, yellow flowers.

Launched in 2005, the business became one of Mr Everard’s proudest accomplishments in his life, alongside his family.

Paying tribute to him, his family described him as “out-going, hard-working, kind, and generous” and said the things they loved about him included his “work ethic, charity work, and his all-or-nothing mindset”.

Following the service, a wake was held at Gorleston Golf Club, where Mr Everard spent the 2015/16 season as the club’s captain.

Mr Everard was also a trustee for not-for-profit organisation Centre 81 and donations have been collected in his memory.

In a message to their followers on Facebook, staff at the centre wrote: “Mark always supported us at Centre 81 with such genuine affection. [He is] missed by us all.”

His family added: “If you would like to send any donations to Centre 81, it would mean a lot to Mark and to us.”

So far, more than £4,200 has been raised in Mr Everard's memory, which will go towards helping people with physical and other disabilities who live in or around the Great Yarmouth area. This includes running skills and activity sessions, offering opportunities for members to try new things, and also running a community transport service.

Donations can be made via the website Much Loved.