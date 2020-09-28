Barn and land in ‘lovely rural location’ set for auction

A barn and land in a rural setting is set to be auctioned off next month.

People have the chance to own the barn for conversion as it is set in more than an acre of land at Aldeby, near Beccles, and is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on October 21, with a guide price of £150,000 plus fees.

Described as barn and land to the back of Beccles Road, Aldeby, the property description from the auctioneers states: “Barn for conversion set in over an acre.

“This agricultural building is located south of Beccles Road and has permission to convert into a residential property.

“It occupies a large plot of around 1.15 acres with mature trees and hedges.

“The existing concrete block steel frame barn measures around 145 sq m.

“It is situated in a lovely rural location set well back from the road down a long drive.”

A scheme was approved by South Norfolk District Council in July for a proposed change of use and associated building works of an agricultural building to a dwelling house.