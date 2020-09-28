Search

Advanced search

Barn and land in ‘lovely rural location’ set for auction

PUBLISHED: 10:33 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 28 September 2020

Barn and land to the rear of Beccles Road, Aldeby will be for sale by auction on October 21. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Barn and land to the rear of Beccles Road, Aldeby will be for sale by auction on October 21. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

A barn and land in a rural setting is set to be auctioned off next month.

Barn and land to the rear of Beccles Road, Aldeby will be for sale by auction on October 21. Picture: Auction House East AngliaBarn and land to the rear of Beccles Road, Aldeby will be for sale by auction on October 21. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

People have the chance to own the barn for conversion as it is set in more than an acre of land at Aldeby, near Beccles, and is offered for sale at auction.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on October 21, with a guide price of £150,000 plus fees.

Described as barn and land to the back of Beccles Road, Aldeby, the property description from the auctioneers states: “Barn for conversion set in over an acre.

“This agricultural building is located south of Beccles Road and has permission to convert into a residential property.

“It occupies a large plot of around 1.15 acres with mature trees and hedges.

“The existing concrete block steel frame barn measures around 145 sq m.

“It is situated in a lovely rural location set well back from the road down a long drive.”

A scheme was approved by South Norfolk District Council in July for a proposed change of use and associated building works of an agricultural building to a dwelling house.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolute chaos’: call for booking system at waste amnesties

Big queues built up at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, near Coltishall, during the waste amnesty. Picture: Neil Perry

Road closed and two injured in north Norfolk crash

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Woman fears wrangle over storm damage to her home

High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop