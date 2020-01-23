Video

WATCH: Controlled explosion carried out after mortar bomb discovery

HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft secured Covehithe Beach after a mortar bomb was found, with the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal carrying out a controlled explosion at the scene. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft Archant

A bomb squad was called out to carry out a controlled explosion on a beach.

HM Coastguard Lowestoft has issued a warning, urging people to take care on beaches, after coastguard rescue officers were called out twice within the past week to investigate ordnance on the beach after erosion exposed it between Kessingland and Southwold. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft HM Coastguard Lowestoft has issued a warning, urging people to take care on beaches, after coastguard rescue officers were called out twice within the past week to investigate ordnance on the beach after erosion exposed it between Kessingland and Southwold. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

It came after coastguards had issued a warning to people walking on beaches after ordnance was found on two different stretches.

Rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted twice in quick succession this week to "investigate ordnance on the beach between Kessingland and Southwold," which had been exposed recently by coastal erosion.

And on Wednesday afternoon (January 22) the bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion after a mortar bomb was discovered.

With a video showing the controlled explosion, a post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page said: "Tasking was to secure Covehithe beach after a mortar bomb was found by the local farmer.

"Due to tidal activity it was necessary to wait until Wednesday for the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal to attend the scene.

"The ordnance was safely detonated with a controlled explosion on Wednesday afternoon."

The coastguards team added: "We remind the public to be vigilant.

"Our coast erodes at a faster rate in the winter time and we urge people to report any suspicious findings to the Coastguard, by dialling 999."

They also advised walkers to download the app What 3 Words, which helps emergency services locate people without a postal address.