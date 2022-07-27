Contract Personnel will be taking its Job Bus out for a road trip to celebrate Norfolk Day! - Credit: Archant

A group will be embarking on an epic summer holiday road trip to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Recruitment agency Contract Personnel, which has offices in Norwich, Thetford, and Great Yarmouth, is celebrating the annual event with a summer getaway.

The initiative will see the team travel in their new 'job bus' to different places in Norfolk by using each letter of the alphabet.

Sarah Hooper, director, said: “This year, we wanted to celebrate Norfolk Day in style with our biggest expedition yet.

“We would encourage anyone to get in touch with us about where we should stop on our ‘summer vacation’ - to offer expert career tips and knowledge to people who may be looking for work.”

The team plan on taking photographs at each location and will be handing out goodies and treats along the way. Follow its journey by using the hashtag #CPLSUMMERVACATION on social media pages.

Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's

