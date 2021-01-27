Covid team to knock on Norwich doors to get people to self-isolate

Published: 10:40 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM January 27, 2021

A new Norwich City Council team will be calling or knocking on doors to tell close contacts of people with Covid-19 to self-isolate. - Credit: PA

A new team will be knocking on the doors of Norwich people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus - to tell them to self isolate.

From Monday (February 1), Norwich City Council's new team will be making phone calls and doorstop visits to inform these people that they need to self-isolate for 10 days from that contact.

Up to now, council workers have only been able to make contact with people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The job of getting in touch with their close contacts falling to the national test and trace system.

And only now, a year after the first UK cases, has the council been given the ability for its own staff to get in touch with those contacts themselves.

You may also want to watch:

The council has been given money from Public Health Norfolk to support this initiative, with the bulk of that used to hire staff for the contact tracing.

Six have already been appointed and the council says more will follow.

The team will make sure each person contact understands what they will need to support them during that self-isolation period.

Support includes self-isolation payments, shopping and medication collection support, and community support such as befriending or debt advice.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Archant

Alan Waters, leader of the council, said: “This programme is a huge step forward for us in maintaining the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

“We want to drastically reduce the rate of asymptomatic transmissions in our city, and this new process will support people in keeping themselves and others safe.”

Concern over the rate of coronavirus cases in Norwich last week prompted a plea from public health bosses and council leaders.

They were particularly concerned that people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were not self-isolating from other members of their households.