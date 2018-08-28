Consultation into Norwich ring road shake-up begins

A consultation into proposed changes to a busy stretch of Norwich’s outer ring road has now started.

Transport for Norwich, led by Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council, is asking for feedback on the changes between South Park Avenue and Newmarket Road, which are designed to ease congestion at the Daniels Road roundabout.

A study of the stretch was used to find out how tailbacks along Mile End Road can be reduced. The following changes are being proposed:

• Changes to the traffic light-controlled junction at South Park Avenue to improve the operation of the junction, including pedestrian facilities.

• New pedestrian refuges near Highland Road and Unthank Road.

• Replacement of the existing pedestrian crossings near Mornington Road and Waldeck Road with staggered, signalised pedestrian crossings.

• Double yellow lines on the northern side of Colman Road with a combination of double yellow lines and limited waiting parking bays on the southern side.

• Double yellow lines on both sides of Unthank Road with a parking bay on the northern side.

• Extension of double yellow lines on north and south sides of South Park Avenue.

John Fisher, the county council’s chairman of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “Traffic modelling on these proposals showed that they reduce journey times on the outer ring road throughout the day and make them far more consistent.

“We’d now like to get feedback from anyone who uses this part of the network to help inform the final details put forward for the scheme.”

The deadline for comments is Tuesday, February 12. To comment, or for more, click here.

Responses and proposals will be reported to the committee on Thursday, March 21.