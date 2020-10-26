Search

Advanced search

Superhero challenge to help bereaved children

PUBLISHED: 21:02 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 26 October 2020

A member of staff at Bespoke Norfolk Group taking on a superhero-themed challenge for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Bespoke Norfolk Group

A member of staff at Bespoke Norfolk Group taking on a superhero-themed challenge for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Bespoke Norfolk Group

Bespoke Norfolk Group

Construction company co-workers are taking on a superhero challenge to help bereaved children.

Simon Wright - the CEO of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy PhotographySimon Wright - the CEO of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Richard Jarmy Photography

Some 12 staff from King’s Lynn-based Bespoke Norfolk Group are starting a 21-day Tough Mudder fundraiser which involves physical activities inspired by Marvel teams and characters from the Avengers to X-Men before and after work.

Throughout the challenge each person will travel 81 miles and perform 1,400 reps of different exercises.

It is raising money for Norfolk charity Nelson’s Journey which supports young people who have experienced the death of a significant person.

It comes as the charity has seen a drop in donations due to coronavirus.

Nelson's JourneyNelson's Journey

MORE: Charity hit by income drop due to coronavirus gets vital boost

Simon Wright, Nelson’s Journey chief executive, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on families in Norfolk has been felt particularly by those who’ve experienced a bereavement over the last few months.”

Charlotte Bushell, marketing manager of Bespoke Norfolk Group, said: “The work Nelson’s Journey do is incredibly important in our community and resonates particularly strongly with many of our customers and staff.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bespokenorfolkgroup

















































































































































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

FA Cup: King’s Lynn Town drawn away

King's Lynn Town have a big FA Cup first round match looming Picture: Ian Burt

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

140 confirmed coronavirus cases in ‘significant outbreak’ at Norfolk factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

New B&M store to open in Norwich

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY