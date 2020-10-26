Superhero challenge to help bereaved children

A member of staff at Bespoke Norfolk Group taking on a superhero-themed challenge for Nelson's Journey.

Construction company co-workers are taking on a superhero challenge to help bereaved children.

Simon Wright - the CEO of charity Nelson's Journey.

Some 12 staff from King’s Lynn-based Bespoke Norfolk Group are starting a 21-day Tough Mudder fundraiser which involves physical activities inspired by Marvel teams and characters from the Avengers to X-Men before and after work.

Throughout the challenge each person will travel 81 miles and perform 1,400 reps of different exercises.

It is raising money for Norfolk charity Nelson’s Journey which supports young people who have experienced the death of a significant person.

It comes as the charity has seen a drop in donations due to coronavirus.

Nelson's Journey Nelson's Journey

Simon Wright, Nelson’s Journey chief executive, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on families in Norfolk has been felt particularly by those who’ve experienced a bereavement over the last few months.”

Charlotte Bushell, marketing manager of Bespoke Norfolk Group, said: “The work Nelson’s Journey do is incredibly important in our community and resonates particularly strongly with many of our customers and staff.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bespokenorfolkgroup


















































































































































































