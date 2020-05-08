Video

Brothers treat town to its own Red Arrows flypast

Brothers Connor and Issac Reeder, from Long Stratton, treated the town to its very own Red Arrows flypast on VE Day. Picture: Wendy Omond Archant

A town was treated to its very own Red Arrows flypast courtesy of two brothers in celebration of VE Day.

As Britain marks 75 years since victory in Europe was officially declared at the end of the Second World War, the iconic Red Arrows thundered in formation over Norfolk.

And their efforts were replicated by brothers Connor and Issac Reeder, who flew around Long Stratton in their homemade Red Arrow costumes.

On Friday morning, the youngsters - aged eight and seven respectively - were greeted by applause across their hometown.

Their mother, Wendy Omond, 32, said: “The boys had dressed up as the Red Arrows before but wanted to do it again for VE Day.

“They loved doing it and it was all about putting a smile on people’s faces given the current situation.

“We got a great response. People came out of their front doors clapping for them and waving at them, and all the cars were beeping at them.”