Royal Marine recruit from Norwich cremated in private ceremony

Published: 7:30 PM July 9, 2021

Connor Clark was cremated on Thursday in a private ceremony. - Credit: Clark family

A Royal Marine Recruit from Norwich, who died last month, has been cremated in a private ceremony, the Royal Navy has confirmed.

Connor Clark, who was training at the Royal Marine Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, died on June 12, 2021.

Mr Clark's body was found near a railway track. British Transport Police are investigating the circumstances.

In June, Ministry of Defence officials said the thoughts and sympathies of the Naval Service were with Mr Clark's friends and family.

A spokesman added: "We can confirm that Recruit Connor Clark died on June 12, 2021.

"His next of kin have been informed."

A Royal Navy spokesperson added on Friday: "A private cremation for the late Royal Marine Recruit Connor Clark took place at St Faith’s Crematorium in Norwich on Thursday, July 8.

"The family have now requested privacy.

"The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to all Connor’s family and friends at this sad time."