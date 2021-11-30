Norfolk hotel set to launch five romantic orchard cabins next year

Congham Hall Hotel will launch five romantic orchard cabins next year as part of its 10 year anniversary celebrations. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk hotel is set to launch five romantic orchard cabins next year.

Congham Hall Hotel, near King's Lynn, announced it will introduce the new cabins as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration under owner Nicholas Dickinson following its 2012 relaunch.

The cabins offer a relaxing retreat for guests to recharge and enjoy nature, while also coming with a freestanding outdoor bathtub set in the Georgian manor's historic apple orchard.

The new rooms are the latest addition to the hotel after the recent restyling of its two AA Rosette restaurant as The Samphire Kitchen and enhancement of areas of its Secret Garden Spa.

Inside one of the five new orchard cabins at Congham Hall Hotel. - Credit: Supplied

"Our new orchard cabins are the perfect place for our guests to enjoy some star bathing,” said Mr Dickinson.

"The contemporary designs beautifully complement the original Georgian manor and provide a magnificent addition as we launch our celebrations of 10 years as Congham Hall's custodians."

All five cabins will be named after apples: Cox and Laxton, which grow in the hotel’s orchard, and favourite varieties Braeburn, Evelina and Horsford.