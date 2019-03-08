So... Which way are you meant to go again..?

A confusing pair of signs in North Creake Picture: Submitted Archant

Cor blast - now where on earth dew yer gew..?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diversions have been flummoxing drivers since the days when cars had a man walking in front with a red flag.

You may also want to watch:

But there are still times when rural Norfolk throws up a head-scratching humdinger to test us.

Take this confusing pair of signs opposite the Jolly Farmers in North Creake, near Burnham Market.

So... Which way are you meant to go?