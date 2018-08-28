Search

Concert to celebrate Norwich and Novi Sad twinning features national artists

PUBLISHED: 13:45 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 18 January 2019

Classical musicians from Novi Sad who will be playing in Norwich on Saturday, Aleksandar Djermanovic and Petar Popovic. Picture: Archant

Classical musicians from Novi Sad who will be playing in Norwich on Saturday, Aleksandar Djermanovic and Petar Popovic. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich’s connection with Novi Sad, Serbia, is to be celebrated at a concert.

The Norfolk and Norwich Novi Sad Association’s annual concert will be taking place at the Assembly House on Saturday. January 19, at 7.30pm.

The concert is also held in memory of former chairman of the association, the late Paul Cross.

This will be the 20th time the concert has taken place and will feature the acclaimed Novi Sad pianist Aleksandra Djermanovic and Petar Popovic on flute.

The pair play for the Serbian Television and Radio Orchestra.

Last time Aleksandra performed in Norwich was in 2016 to a sell-out crowd. Money raised will go towards supporting an educational project at the Milan Petrovic School for children with special needs and disabilities in Novi Sad which the association visited last year.

Tickets cost £18, students £7 and are available from the Norwich Theatre Royal box office on 01603 598688.

