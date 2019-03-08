Concerns raised for missing 83-year-old man

Concerns have been raised for an 83-year-old missing man from Lowestoft.

Peter Long was last seen at his Carlton Colville home on Saturday morning (July 13) at around 7am, and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, tanned, medium build, with short grey hair.

He was wearing light grey shorts and a navy hoody when he was last seen.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Mr Long, or has information about his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 143 of July 13.