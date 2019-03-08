Concerns raised about junction where motorcyclist died in crash with van

A motorcyclist died in the crash at Felthorpe, at the junction of Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

A crash in which a motorcyclist died was the latest in a number of collisions and near misses at a junction where parish councillors have raised concerns about overgrown verges.

A motorcyclist died in the crash at Felthorpe, at the junction of Reepham Road and Fir Covert Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The motorcyclist died following a crash with a van at the junction of Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road, between Felthorpe and Taverham.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a MAN TGE van at 1.15pm on Wednesday (June 26).

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, with diversions put in place so investigations could be carried out.

The road did not reopen until shortly before 6pm on the day of the crash.

Norfolk police had confirmed the death of the motorcyclist, but no details have been released about who they were or where they were from.

Ben Bates, chairman of Felthorpe Parish Council, said: "It's not the first time we've had an accident there.

"It's one of those staggered junctions and you have quite a lot of traffic using the Reepham Road, which is 60mph.

"There's been quite a few incidents, although I can't think of any others which were fatalities.

"There's been a number of occasions when people have been coming down the Reepham Road and have ended up going off into the fields."

Mr Bates said that he was concerned about the state of the verges at the junction.

He said: "The verges are pretty overgrown.

"We have requested that highways clears the verges away, but it doesn't often happen."

Norfolk County Council cuts most verges twice a year.

Police have placed blue warning signs by the sides of the Reepham Road, stating that there was a fatal crash at the junction.

The signs are also appealing for witnesses, with Norfolk police keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Anybody who can help should contact Norfolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 212 of June 26.