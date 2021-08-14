Concerns raised over missing North Walsham man
- Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police
Concerns have been raised over a North Walsham man who has gone missing from his home.
Norfolk Police have appealed for help in finding Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, who was last seen leaving his home address on his moped around 8.30am on Thursday morning (August 12).
It is believed Andy was heading to Norwich and following enquiries, his moped was found in Costessey on Friday afternoon.
No-one has heard or seen from Andy, who is considered vulnerable, since he went missing on Thursday.
He is described as white, 5ft 10, of large build, with grey hair. It is believed he was wearing black jeans, a black leather jacket and black boots and black, red and white crash helmet. The number plate of the moped is AX21 HJU.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy.
Anyone with information or knows Andy’s current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 236 of 13 August.
