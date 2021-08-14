News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concerns raised over missing North Walsham man

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:48 AM August 14, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM August 14, 2021
Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, has reported missing from his North Walsham home. 

Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, has reported missing from his North Walsham home. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

Concerns have been raised over a North Walsham man who has gone missing from his home.

Norfolk Police have appealed for help in finding Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, who was last seen leaving his home address on his moped around 8.30am on Thursday morning (August 12).

It is believed Andy was heading to Norwich and following enquiries, his moped was found in Costessey on Friday afternoon.

No-one has heard or seen from Andy, who is considered vulnerable, since he went missing on Thursday.

Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, has reported missing from his North Walsham home. 

Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, has reported missing from his North Walsham home. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

He is described as white, 5ft 10, of large build, with grey hair. It is believed he was wearing black jeans, a black leather jacket and black boots and black, red and white crash helmet. The number plate of the moped is AX21 HJU.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy.

Anyone with information or knows Andy’s current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 236 of 13 August.


Most Read

  1. 1 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
  2. 2 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
  3. 3 Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston
  1. 4 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  2. 5 Three new Banksy works revealed in Norfolk
  3. 6 Former teacher admits sex offences against young boys
  4. 7 North Norfolk manor house with sea views for sale for £1.2m
  5. 8 'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored
  6. 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  7. 10 Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two
Norfolk Live
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

morston hall

7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Niall (left) and his son Gary are facing sleeping rough come August 20

Homelessness

Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Applegreen Drayton garage is investigating whether the fuel at one of their pumps was contaminated

Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon