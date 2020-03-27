Search

Advanced search

Calls for supermarkets to do more to help vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 16:50 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 27 March 2020

Pauline Finnerty from Downham Market said more needs to be done by supermarkets to put a plan in place to help vulnerable citizens. Picture: Pauline Finnerty

Pauline Finnerty from Downham Market said more needs to be done by supermarkets to put a plan in place to help vulnerable citizens. Picture: Pauline Finnerty

Archant

A concerned family member has called for supermarkets to do more to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak after her elderly in-laws struggled to get online food orders.

Pauline Finnerty from Downham Market said she is very concerned that vulnerable people are being “missed” and are unable to purchase what they need from supermarkets as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Mrs Finnerty contacted Morrisons to raise her concerns after her in-laws, who live in Thame in Oxfordshire and are both 86-years-old, were unable to get a delivery slot on the supermarket’s online delivery service until April 17 with nothing showing after that.

An email to Morrison’s online customer service said: “My mum is severely disabled and can’t be left alone and my dad has lung cancer and shouldn’t be going out.

“We live 100 miles away and are following government advice so are unable to go and visit them.

“I am aware how difficult it is for supermarkets at this time and you and your staff are doing an amazing job, but can you let me know when something will be put in place to ensure elderly and vulnerable people will be given preferential slots to enable them to have groceries delivered?”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Finnerty was told that “Morrisons currently have no plans for priority slots for elderly and vulnerable people and the delivery slots will remain on a first come, first serve basis.”

She has since said a system needs to be put in place to help those who cannot leave their houses because of self-isolation, age or disability.

Mrs Finnerty said: “Whilst I recognise demand is increasing than one could ever have planned for, both supermarkets and the government need to put a plan in place to help vulnerable citizens.

“It would be awful if they survived coronavirus but instead died of starvation or an illness made worse by lack of nutrition.”

It comes after Morrisons announced last week it would be introducing new measures to support its customers and help vulnerable people during the outbreak.

This included expanding home delivery and introducing more slots for customers through Morrisons.com and the Morrisons Store on Amazon Prime Now.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “We expect the days, weeks and months ahead to be very testing and we are determined to do our bit.

“These measures will support our very hard-working colleagues, enable us to provide more food to more people in their homes and create opportunities for people whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24