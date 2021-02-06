Concern over flooded streets as Storm Darcy hits

Published: 11:11 AM February 6, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM February 6, 2021

Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, has seen some flooding today (Saturday, February 6). - Credit: Supplied

Concerns are mounting part of a Norfolk town which regularly sees flooded streets could once again face high water levels with rainfall expected to continue throughout the day.

Swathes of the county including Dereham have already seen heavy rain so far on Saturday, February 9, with falls expected to continue throughout the day before a drop in temperature means the rain will be replaced by snow this evening.

Images show Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, which regularly sees flooding, had already started to become overwhelmed by water by 10am.

Dereham town and district councillor Harry Clarke.

Harry Clarke, Breckland councillor for Dereham Withburga, said: "When we have persistent, heavy rain many residents will understandably be anxious.

"You don't have to live near the coast or a river to be concerned. Dereham has experienced a number of surface water flooding issues, not just in relation to the Dereham stream or Potters Fen.

"What isn't always widely appreciated, including sometimes by those who are in higher elected positions within the county, is that Dereham has one of the greatest potential flood risks in terms of the number of properties that could be affected after King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth."

It was revealed last week that Lord Richard Dannatt would chair a new taskforce aiming to strengthen Norfolk’s resilience to flooding.

Norfolk has suffered from increased flood events in recent months, and calls for co-ordinated action have grown among residents.

The Environment Agency currently has one flood warning in place for Norfolk, with flooding expected along the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe on Saturday and Sunday.

There are also a number of lower-priority flood alerts in place where flooding is considered possible over the weekend.

These cover areas such as the West Norfolk rivers including the River Nar, the River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford and the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay.

There are further flood alerts in place for the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne in the Norfolk Broads, with minor flooding considered likely.