Concern for man missing for 14 days

Published: 8:46 PM May 24, 2021

A 54-year-old man who has been missing for 14 days is thought to be in Great Yarmouth or Aldeburgh areas.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help tracking William Mayhew, from east Ipswich, who has not been seen since Monday, May 10.

Mr Mayhew is described as white, with cropped ginger hair. He is of slim build and wears glasses.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are seeking anyone who has seen Mr Mayhew or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.