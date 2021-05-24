News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concern for man missing for 14 days

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 8:46 PM May 24, 2021   
Suffolk Police are appealing for help tracking William Mayhew, a missing 54-year-old man from east Ipswich.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help tracing William Mayhew, a missing 54-year-old man from east Ipswich, who is thought to be in the Great Yarmouth or Aldeburgh areas. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A 54-year-old man who has been missing for 14 days is thought to be in Great Yarmouth or Aldeburgh areas.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help tracking William Mayhew, from east Ipswich, who has not been seen since Monday, May 10. 

Mr Mayhew is described as white, with cropped ginger hair. He is of slim build and wears glasses. 

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are seeking anyone who has seen Mr Mayhew or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101. 

Great Yarmouth News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon