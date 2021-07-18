Police concerned for welfare of missing 80-year-old man

Published: 4:43 PM July 18, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM July 18, 2021

Brian Garrod was last seen in Martham at 11.30am on Sunday (July 18). - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 80-year-old man who is missing.

Brian Garrod, 80, was last seen in the village of Martham near to Great Yarmouth at 11.30am on Sunday (July 18).

Brian is white, 5ft 8, medium build, has light brown/grey hair and a grey beard.

He was wearing a blue or green t-shirt and blue/grey chinos and a beige hat when he went missing.

Officers are concerned for Brian's welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone fitting the description or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 237 of today’s date (July 18 2021).