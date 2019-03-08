Councillors to explore compulsory purchase of land to resolve Little Plumstead dispute

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry. Archant

Councillors have suggested a compulsory purchase of land in Little Plumstead to aid residents who claim they are being “held to ransom” by a management company.

Letters were sent to 255 homes on The Glade estate in April last year demanding they each pay £2,621 to Flatland Management Ltd for maintenance work dating back to 2004.

The company’s director Russell Edwards claims his firm, which is responsible for maintaining the amenity areas on the estate, is owed more than £600,000 in unpaid fees.

But the vast majority of residents have refused to pay the sum, with many claiming Mr Edwards’s other company - Alexander Grace Homes - has not carried out any maintenance work.

Now, Great and Little Plumstead parish councillors are looking at ways to resolve the issue, including the possible purchase of the amenity land managed by Mr Edwards.

Russell Hill, who is pursuing the issue on behalf of residents, told councillors on Monday that people on the estate would pay the maintenance fee if the council took on the land.

Mr Hill, who lives at MacMillan Way, said: “There is no doubt they would pay the £80 without any problems at all. They totally expect to pay that amount of money each year.”

The amenity land maintenance work was supposed to be financed through an annual service charge paid for by residents as per a covenant on their homes.

But homeowners claim they have been reluctant to pay as Mr Edwards has not responded to any of their questions about how the maintenance costs have been reached.

While the many refused to pay, others have been forced to part with their money in order to sell their homes.

It led to claims from a resident at a previous parish council meeting in October last year that sellers at The Glade were being “held to ransom”.

Speaking on Monday, councillor Russell Heath said the possibility of a compulsory purchase order to acquire the land was an avenue that needed to be looked at.

He said Mr Hill had explored “every single avenue” to try and resolve the situation with Mr Edwards.

Council chairman Joe Wiley warned that the parish council did not have the money to manage the amenity land. He said income from residents’ maintenance fees would equate to about £17,000.

But councillor Shaun Vincent, who is also the leader or Broadland District Council, said £16,000 would be enough to manage the site.

Parish council members agreed to continue pursuing a meeting with Mr Edwards and to “seriously” look at what would be involved in a compulsory purchase order to acquire the land.