Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

The company behind the Fortnite Live event failure has stopped trading.

In a letter sent out to customers owner of Exciting Events, Shaun Lord, who organised the Fortnite Live weekend at the Norfolk Showground at Costessey, said the company has ceased all trading activities immediately.

The businessman from Spalding in Lincolnshire said: “It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we write to our Fortnite Live ticket holders with an update on the Fortnite Live events, organised by Exciting Events Limited.

“Fortnite Live has always been an unofficial event created by Fortnite fans for Fortnite fans, and was designed around children playing the game, with the activities brainstormed by an audience of 10-14 year olds.”

Mr Lord added: “Yes there were longer than expected entrance and wristband/token queues at the beginning of the day, which caused impatience and frustration for some parents.

“The organisers worked through the night to address the queuing issue and emailed all of the Sunday Ticket Holders with regards to the refund policy.

“We also drafted in more staff for the Sunday, providing a speedier entrance and then completely cut out the next queue by offering wristband and tokens to purchase whilst in the entry queue. This was successful and Sunday visitors enjoyed a fantastic atmosphere, with less queueing to get into the event.”

The businessman, who also owns two other event companies, said the legal action by Epic Games had forced Exciting Events to shut and parents will have to wait for assets to be cleared before refunds can be issued.

He added: “Epic Games, the owners of Fortnite, have now forced the shut down of the two pre-booked future Fortnite Live events, with the immediate removal of all promotional communication from the public domain, which is why you will have seen all of the Fortnite Live media disappear.

“These proceedings by Epic Games has had a catastrophic impact on the company’s ability to trade, which has forced Exciting Events Limited to cease all trading activities immediately and the director of Exciting Events will now seek to limit the losses to third parties as far as possible.”

Mr Lord said media coverage had failed to mention the “high tech gaming area” but a member of staff from the event disagreed.

They said: “There were just 72 consoles for more than 2,800 people to play. Children were waiting for up to two hours and some had never played the game.

“When they sat down to play they would die and be told to get off instantly, after waiting for so long.”

The company’s assets will now be turned into cash and the funds distributed among creditors, including the HMRC.

Any funds left over will be equally divided amongst other creditors.

Ticket Holder Creditors for Fortnite Live Norwich will be issued if an individual agreement was made at the event on Saturday February 16 or an email was received before 10am to cancel tickets for Sunday, February 17.

All Fortnite Live Spalding and Newark Ticket Holders will automatically be included on the creditor list.

There will be no exceptions to this rule.

This process will be carried out in a “timely manner” and all creditors will be advised once there are no more funds available to distribute.