Call for better bereavement support at work

Published: 1:09 PM February 5, 2021

According to Rosedale Funeral Home, companies that offer bereavement support to staff are likely to recover more quickly from the emotional and financial impact of Covid-19. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Work absences and low productivity among staff are more likely if adequate bereavement support isn't offered to workers, companies have been warned.

But according to Rosedale Funeral Home, which has seven branches in the region, the firms that do are likely to recover more quickly from the emotional and financial impact of Covid-19.

Through its Rosedale Training initiative, it is offering sessions to companies to give guidance on how to properly support workers who are going through the trauma of losing a loved one.

Rosedale's community ambassador Lucy Coote said: "Looking after your staff’s mental health is as important as their physical health. More people were off work last year through depression than from any other illness.

"Supporting your workforce will help them stay at work and being able to signpost them to additional and specialised support will ensure their continued loyalty to your business."

For more information, call Miss Coote on 07753 299925 or visit www.rosedaletraining.co.uk.