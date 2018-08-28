Search

Advanced search

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 19 December 2018

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Archant

A crash and a collapsed drain cover has caused traffic chaos on a busy Norfolk road.

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETTCrash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Commuters on the A47 are facing delays to their journeys this morning, Wednesday December 19, following an earlier accident near Hockering.

The accident was on the A47 eastbound between the A1075 and B1147 heading towards Norwich and one lane is currently closed and Norfolk police are on scene.

It is believed that two cars were involved in the crash but it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Konectbus took to twitter to announce its service 8 bus would be delayed and would be diverting via Mattishall to try and keep to times.

Also at the other end of the A47, in Little Fransham, temporary traffic lights are up because of broken man hole cover.

Norfolk police were called out to the incident last night, Tuesday December 18, and repairs are continuing this morning.

Delays are begin reported on Crown Lane in both directions.

If you have any more details of these incidents email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk or send a message via Twitter .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

International DJ announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra orchestra Credit: Anthony Mooney

Significant train delays expected all morning

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists