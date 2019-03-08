Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Online fundraiser to help community farm care for rescue animals

PUBLISHED: 19:54 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:54 11 August 2019

Shona Howes (right), farm manager of Longwater Community Farm in Costessey, feeding the rescue sheep. She is pictured with (from left) Molly-Mae Reed, 10, Arthur Reed, 7, Elsie Reed, 8, and Matt Reed, 37, from Bedfield in Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Shona Howes (right), farm manager of Longwater Community Farm in Costessey, feeding the rescue sheep. She is pictured with (from left) Molly-Mae Reed, 10, Arthur Reed, 7, Elsie Reed, 8, and Matt Reed, 37, from Bedfield in Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A community farm with grand ambitions wants to raise £1,000 so it can care for rescue animals.

The three mini rescue Kunekune pigs at Longwater Community Farm in Costessey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEThe three mini rescue Kunekune pigs at Longwater Community Farm in Costessey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Longwater Community Farm, off Longwater Lane in Costessey, launched an online GoFundMe appeal so it can take in animals in an emergency situation.

The creatures would then have a forever home and the money would pay for food and medical needs this winter.

Longwater Community Farm, which started in 2014, currently has four sheep, two goats, three pigs and six chickens.

Farm manager, Shona Howes, who set up the community enterprise, said: "The animals started out as a little bit by accident."

Longwater Community Farm entrance in Costessey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIELongwater Community Farm entrance in Costessey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

About a year ago the three mini Kunekune pigs were brought to the farm after facing an uncertain future.

Ms Howes added: "The animals are expensive to look after. That is why we set up the £1,000 fundraiser to keep things ticking over and so we don't say no if there is a life or death situation. We don't want to say no because we don't have the resources.

"Unfortunately some animals are sent to slaughter. They have a forever home here and are all looked after. They feel happy and safe here."

She said the animals were a good draw for families visiting the farm on pre-arranged sessions and courses.

They also fitted in with the farm's drive to promote ethical smallholding practices.

Ms Howes, 34, from Buckingham Road in Norwich, said: "The animals have all got their own little unique characters. They were a bit tentative over the first few months but they have grown in confidence. They make the farm now. I cannot wait to get more."

The animals will also be used as part of the farm's educational sessions it holds with local children, charity groups and young people.

Ms Howes, a former community volunteer worker, bought half of the site comprising of 2.5 acres, in 2014 from her grandad who used to rear pigs on the land.

She bought the remaining half in 2016.

The farm now delivers 20 vegetable boxes each week, using produce grown on the site, to Thorpe, Norwich city centre, Taverham and Costessey.

No designated wild animals can be taken on by the farm.

Visit www.gofundme.com/rescue-animals-fund to donate.

For information about the farm visit www.longwater.org.uk or follow Longwater Community Farm on Facebook or Instagram.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Tributes paid to life-long Norwich City fan and funeral director

David Bridge with his partnerTrish Belsey. Picture: Trish Belsey

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You’ve never seen a train like this before! The Lights Express is coming to Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway is planning a new 'Norfolk Lights Express' service this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Revenge porn victim backs Prime Minister’s police improvements

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Online fundraiser to help community farm care for rescue animals

Shona Howes (right), farm manager of Longwater Community Farm in Costessey, feeding the rescue sheep. She is pictured with (from left) Molly-Mae Reed, 10, Arthur Reed, 7, Elsie Reed, 8, and Matt Reed, 37, from Bedfield in Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists