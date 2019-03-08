Community in shock after body found on common

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

Community leaders have expressed shock and sadness after a man’s body was found at a beauty spot.

Barnham Cross Common in Thetford, where a man's body was found on Sunday. Picture: Conor Matchett Barnham Cross Common in Thetford, where a man's body was found on Sunday. Picture: Conor Matchett

Police were called to reports that a body had been found on Barnham Cross Common in Thetford.

Roy Brame, mayor of Thetford, said the news of the death was “absolutely horrendous”.

Burrell ward Thetford councillor Chris Harvey said such occurrences happen too frequently.

He said: “It’s just a shame when any life comes to an end.

“Over the years we haven’t had a massive amount of bodies but it does happen too often really. It’s partly to do with not having enough housing.

“I’m really sorry to hear this has happened and we must all try to work harder to help people.”

Councillor Terry Jermy said he was walking a dog on Barnham Cross Common on Sunday and noticed a private ambulance.

He said: “There were lots of people talking about it but no one knows what happened.

“I remember not so many years ago, maybe six or seven, a rough sleeper died on the Common. It’s hard to know at such an early stage what happened but we do know that homelessness has gone up in Breckland considerably recently.”

Councillor Sylvia Armes said: “Until we know the circumstances we can’t say a lot about it.

“I’m sad to hear that it happened and my condolences go out to the family.”