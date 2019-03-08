Community rallies around 'lucky to be alive' teenager who was saved by her horse in road collision

Bethan Main, on her horse Nissy. Picture: Contributed by Fern Wilby Archant

The community has been praised for rallying around a teenager who was "saved by her horse" following a collision on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bethan Main, was riding her horse Nissy on Thursday, September 26, when a car and horse were involved in a collision on the B1127, in Henstead, near Kessingland.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 6pm and the teenager was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Her beloved horse Nissy was euthanised at the side of the road.

Her grandmother Greta Jones, said: "As grandparents of Bethan Main we would like to thank the many friends and acquaintances who have sent messages of sympathy on the loss of our granddaughter's horse Nissy last Thursday evening,

"Although Bethan has lost Nissy, the horse who became one of her best friends, thanks to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Bethan is making a good recovery.

"Thank you to all the people who offered their help at the scene of the accident."

You may also want to watch:

Following the collision, Fern Wilby launched a GoFundMe fundraiser page to support a horse charity of Bethan's choice and raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Miss Wilby said: "Beth Main is a bright energetic teenager, who has now had to experience the loss of her best friend.

"Beth and Nissy had been together from the start, going from a dressage pony to jumping the 1m 25 gate challenge. No question Beth asked was too great, as the trust and bond they had was special, a one in a million bond.

"Any spare moment Beth had would be spent with Nissy either hacking, competing or just spending time together in the field.

"Beth is very lucky to be alive, however Nissy wasn't so fortunate. Nissy lost her life but saved Beth's."

A 52-year-old was arrested at the scene after allegedly failing a roadside drugs test.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink and drugs and for driving under the influence of excess drugs. He has since been released as police continue their enquiries.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/to-support-an-equestrian-bright-star