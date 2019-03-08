Family of late footballer host memorial match for charity

The community will come together in the memory of a young sportsman who was killed in a car accident and raise money for a local charity.

Aiden Lowe. Picture: Courtesy of Aiden's family. Aiden Lowe. Picture: Courtesy of Aiden's family.

Aiden Lowe, from Beccles died after his white BMW 430d came off the A143 in Gillingham in 2017.

Since then he has been remember by loved ones as a “wonderful son and brother”.

To keep his name alive, his family set up Aiden's Gift to help fund sporting activities for children affected by illness or disability through East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

This Sunday (May 5), the community are invited to Bungay Town's football club for a match, activities, cake stalls, live music as well as a raffle. A signed Norwich City home shirt as well as a signed Everton shirt are being auctioned on the Aidens Gift Facebook page.

Entry on the day is free however programmes and charity wristbands will be sold on the gate for £1 each. For more information, contact 07800765248.