Man, 91, overwhelmed as people help him find lost wedding ring

Published: 1:35 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM February 15, 2021

George Garrett with wife Marina, who passed away at the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Chris Garrett

A 91-year-old man has been overwhelmed with the community's support in helping him find his wedding ring after realising it was lost days later.

George Garrett, from Gaywood in King's Lynn, was reunited with his yellow gold band ring on Friday, February 12 after his son put out an appeal on Facebook after he lost it.

His wife of 40 years Marina passed away at the start of the pandemic and it was thought the ring may have slipped off when he was walking his dog or shopping earlier in the week.

George Garrett has been overwhelmed with the community's response after he was reunited with his wedding ring. - Credit: Chris Garrett

His daughter Chris said: "We couldn't have the church funeral she (Marina) wanted and as I live in Berkshire I've only been able to see dad once when we were allowed to travel in the summer.

"Dad has been looking after himself but has lost weight and he thinks his ring may have slipped off."

An appeal on Facebook suspected it could be underneath snow "just waiting to be found" when it melted and offers of help came flooding in, including from people with metal detectors and children clearing the snow in search for the ring.

The ring was found by a Tesco worker and - thanks to the power of social media - Gaywood supermarket employees were able to reunite him with his ring in time for Valentine's Day.

His daughter said: "Thank you to Lisa who saw the Facebook plea and thank you to Steve at Tesco who kept the ring safe and put it back on Dad's finger.

"My family are so, so grateful and we will get the ring resized as soon as possible, to make sure dad is never parted from it again."

She added: "We have been overwhelmed with the support and offers of help and are so grateful for the happy outcome."

"Dad had been in Tesco's buying flowers for my step sister on Sunday but hadn't realised the ring was missing until Tuesday, as his finger still felt like it was there.

"We even had an offer for a replacement ring to remind dad of his wife. People have been so kind and we thank them all."