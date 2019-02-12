‘Trailblazing’ Lowestoft project tackling food waste in Suffolk

The Community Fridge initiative will be launched in Lowestoft. JONATHAN BRADY. PA Wire/PA Images

A “trailblazing” project tackling food waste will see a community fridge installed in Lowestoft to encourage local sharing.

The volunteer-led Lowestoft Community Fridge initative forms part of the Food Savvy campaign aimed at tackling rising levels of food waste in the region.

Supported by the Suffolk Waste Partnership, Waveney District Council, the Morrisons Foundation and environmental charity Hubbub, the fridge will be based at St Andrew’s Church in Roman Road, Lowestoft.

The fridge was donated to the project by Lowestoft-based Hughes Electrical, and will offer local businesses, organisations and residents the opportunity to donate surplus food.

Donations can then be collected by any local individual in order to increase a spirit of sharing locally, organisers say.

Tessa Tricks, creative partner at Hubbub, said: “I’m delighted there is growing support for this movement to tackle food waste at a community level.

“It is great to see healthy, fresh food being shared in the community and we would love to hear from other local groups setting up their own fridges, and from businesses keen to do something good with their surplus food.”

The Morrisons Foundation, a charity set-up by the supermarket to provide grants for charity projects, made a donation to Hubbub as part of its larger initiative to provide Community Fridges throughout the UK.

On average, households in the UK throw away £810 worth of food each year.

Councillor David Bowman, chair of the Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: “Our Food Savvy project aims to get people really thinking about the food they buy, eat and throw away.

“As a trailblazing first for Suffolk, the Lowestoft Community Fridge will help deliver these aims whilst supporting their local community.

“Hopefully this will inspire others to make a real difference in their own lives and businesses.”

Councillor Graham Catchpole, Waveney District Council’s cabinet member for Operational Partnerships said: “This is the first Community Fridge to be set up in the county and we are pleased that East Suffolk is leading the way with this project, which benefits those in need and helps tackle the growing issue of food waste.

“We hope to see the Community Fridge well supported by local businesses and the wider community.”

Rev Damon Rogers, of the church, said: “This will be a huge benefit to the community.”