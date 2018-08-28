Search

Advanced search

Clifftop ceremony sees hundreds unite for ‘very moving’ community event

PUBLISHED: 13:33 12 November 2018

The beacon is lit at Pakefield for the community event. Picture: Mick Howes

The beacon is lit at Pakefield for the community event. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A clifftop ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War attracted a fine turnout as a “very moving” community event was held.

Rev Sharon Lord with some of the 42 people each reading out a name of those from Pakefield who had died in the First World War. Picture: Mick HowesRev Sharon Lord with some of the 42 people each reading out a name of those from Pakefield who had died in the First World War. Picture: Mick Howes

An estimated crowd of more than 500 people turned out on Pakefield Cliffs on Sunday, November 11.

Those present saw the beacon lit as the bells tolled to remember the war dead and to mark 100 years since the Armistice was signed.

Bugler David Brooks at Pakefield cliffs. Picture: Mick HowesBugler David Brooks at Pakefield cliffs. Picture: Mick Howes

Rev Sharon Lord, vicar of Pakefield, led the proceedings. She said: “It was a very moving and poignant occasion with stories, songs and reflection. “The community did us proud, coming out in their droves to support the event. The church was full prior to the start for a time of reflection and it was heartwarming to see everyone standing around the beacon.

“Our bugler David Brooks sounded Last Post and the crowd fell silent before the clifftop beacon was lit and the bells from our nearby All Saints and St Margaret’s church rang out.”

Rev Lord added: “We remembered that the community of Pakefield likely stood on the same cliffs 100 years ago, thanking God that the war was over, but also in grief for all those who had been killed.

“Then children read stories of local people involved in the First World War and everyone joined in the singing of wartime songs. Afterwards several people said how singing the songs brought back memories of hearing them from their parents or grandparents.

“But the most moving part of occasion for me was to see 42 people come forward to read the names of those from Pakefield who had died.

“A fitting way to end our contribution to the nationwide day of commemorative events marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Get exclusive content in our new Norwich City Pink Un app

Receive exclusive Norwich City articles, videos and images straight to your phone with the new Pink Un app. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast